Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 0.6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 7,192,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,861,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 232,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.