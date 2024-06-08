Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 81,063,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,260,000 after purchasing an additional 443,568 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.