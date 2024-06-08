C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 156.40 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £607.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,606.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 567.71.

C&C Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.