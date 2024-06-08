Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 3.8%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.25. 741,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,289,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Celestica Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celestica by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $41,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

