Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,444,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,174,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

