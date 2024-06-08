Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,288 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

