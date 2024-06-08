Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

