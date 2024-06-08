Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $194.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.