Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

