Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
