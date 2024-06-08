Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,601,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 263.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $303.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average of $285.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $304.79.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.