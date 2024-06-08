Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 181,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,971 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

