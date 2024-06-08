Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 132,323 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,323 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.76% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 95,694 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 304,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 607,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

