Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,864 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,562,000.

SCHX stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

