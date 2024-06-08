Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $96.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

