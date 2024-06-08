Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $302.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $303.90. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

