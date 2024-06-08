Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 401 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 181,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.89 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.