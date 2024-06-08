Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 72,851 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,851 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $135.74 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

