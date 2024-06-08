Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

NYSE IRM opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $85.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

