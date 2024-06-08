CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.15. 227,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 682,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

CG Oncology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,678,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

