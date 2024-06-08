China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (CHCJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8342 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from China CITIC Bank’s previous dividend of $0.81.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China CITIC Bank stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.02. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

