CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 342 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $300.83 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.71 and its 200 day moving average is $277.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

