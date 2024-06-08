CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

