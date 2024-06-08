CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $1,344,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,121,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 62,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

