CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,998,000 after buying an additional 247,024 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 624,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,684 shares of company stock worth $13,472,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

