CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,453 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BILL alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BILL by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BILL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BILL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

BILL Stock Up 0.2 %

BILL opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.