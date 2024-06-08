CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 6,193 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.98 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

