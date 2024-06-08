CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $227.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

