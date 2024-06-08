Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 25,168 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

