Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,676 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

