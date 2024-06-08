Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 123,373 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 737.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,373 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

