Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 15,834 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TROW opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

