Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,913 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Burney Co. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 215.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.