Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $5.13 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

