Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $46,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

