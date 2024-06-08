Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 38,759 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,759 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 94.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 203,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.45 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

