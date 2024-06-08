CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 543,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 111,216 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.94.

Get CI&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CINT

CI&T Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.