Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 37,189 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 250,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 184,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,398,000 after buying an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,188,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,093,000 after buying an additional 1,547,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of C stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

