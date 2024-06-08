Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,605 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 196,373 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 759,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 169,713 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

