Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.
Clime Capital Company Profile
