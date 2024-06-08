CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.71. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.04 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

