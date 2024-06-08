CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 138.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.63 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

