CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $285,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,652.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $285,426.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,652.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,752 shares of company stock worth $4,121,538. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.