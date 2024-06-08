Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Holdings Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.3 %

COKE stock opened at $1,021.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $614.22 and a 12 month high of $1,030.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $898.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.42.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.