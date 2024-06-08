Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 116,107 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

