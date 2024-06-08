Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Reduced by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 381,423 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41,928.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.72 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

