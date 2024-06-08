Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.21

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.21 and last traded at C$9.19, with a volume of 103715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.21.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

About Copperleaf Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

