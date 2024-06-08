CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

