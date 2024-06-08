Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $56,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

