Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00011558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and $218.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00047669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

